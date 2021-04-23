Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.33 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $92.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $362.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.29 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.