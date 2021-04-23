Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $92.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $362.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.29 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

