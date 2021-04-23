Analysts Expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to Post -$0.85 EPS

Analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

ODT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lifesci Capital downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of ODT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. 665,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,953. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

