Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.28 Million

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post sales of $166.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.58 million to $167.98 million. TowneBank posted sales of $137.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $636.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.26 million to $638.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $620.62 million, with estimates ranging from $614.23 million to $627.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

