Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.28 Million

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post sales of $166.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.58 million to $167.98 million. TowneBank posted sales of $137.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $636.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.26 million to $638.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $620.62 million, with estimates ranging from $614.23 million to $627.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
