Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,028,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

