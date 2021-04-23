Analysts Expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 32.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 435,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

