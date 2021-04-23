Analysts Expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce $87.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the lowest is $86.76 million. Vicor posted sales of $63.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $380.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $380.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $104.68.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

