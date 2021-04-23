Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sands China Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sands China in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $47.95 on Friday. Sands China has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

