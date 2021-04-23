Analysts Offer Predictions for BankFinancial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BankFinancial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

BankFinancial stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 190,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

