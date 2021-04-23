Analysts Offer Predictions for Lightspeed Pos’ Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$75.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.26 million.

