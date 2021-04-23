Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Rentals (URI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Rentals (NYSE: URI):

4/19/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – United Rentals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/13/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $255.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $255.00. They now have an "underweight" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $350.00.

3/16/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $350.00.

3/2/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – United Rentals is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

URI stock traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.94. 695,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,117. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

