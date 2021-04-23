Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Rentals (URI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Rentals (NYSE: URI):
- 4/19/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – United Rentals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 4/13/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $246.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $255.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $255.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/16/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $350.00.
- 3/16/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $350.00.
- 3/2/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – United Rentals is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
URI stock traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.94. 695,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,117. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.71.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Featured Article: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.