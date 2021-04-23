Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DocuSign (DOCU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) recently:

4/22/2021 – DocuSign is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – DocuSign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/8/2021 – DocuSign is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/31/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/31/2021 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/29/2021 – DocuSign is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – DocuSign had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/12/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – DocuSign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – DocuSign is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $221.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.87 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

