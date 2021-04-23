Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Plug Power (PLUG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG):

4/19/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Plug Power had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $42.00.

3/30/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

3/23/2021 – Plug Power had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/23/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/17/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/17/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Plug Power had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

3/8/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

3/2/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Plug Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

2/26/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,534,000 after acquiring an additional 341,266 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

