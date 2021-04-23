Analysts Set Expectations for Hexcel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

