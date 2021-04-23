Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

