Analysts Set Expectations for West Japan Railway’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

West Japan Railway stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $69.34.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

