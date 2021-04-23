Analysts Set Expectations for West Japan Railway’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
About West Japan Railway
West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.
Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.