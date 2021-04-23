Analysts Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WLL. Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.