Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 23rd (AERI, DOYU, FCX, GMED, GOOS, HUYA, PDS, SAMOF, STX, SZG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 23rd:

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s robust top-line growth and improvements in U.S. revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, led by the U.S. spine and Enabling Technologies arms, look encouraging. Competitive recruiting and onboarding, product launches, and implant pull-through from robotics continued to be strong growth contributors. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency position is a plus. The company’s fourth quarter earnings were better-than-expected amid pandemic-led challenges. Over the past six months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues in the quarter are concerning. International performance was comparatively sluggish, due to mixed performances across all nations. Gross margin contraction was discouraging too. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts persist.”

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a negative rating to a mixed rating.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. 86 Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a negative rating to a mixed rating.

