Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) recently:

4/15/2021 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $275.00.

4/9/2021 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $270.00 to $275.00.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.84. 225,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.45.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $31,280,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,685,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.