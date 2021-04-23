Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $4.96 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00009905 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $275.37 million and $5.01 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,525,946 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

