Andrew Cecere Sells 184,187 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.23. 6,170,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

