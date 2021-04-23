AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.58

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $943.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.