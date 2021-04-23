Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,515.36

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,515.36 ($32.86) and traded as high as GBX 3,104.50 ($40.56). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,094 ($40.42), with a volume of 2,461,312 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,467.86 ($32.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market cap of £42.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,955.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,515.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Insiders have acquired 519 shares of company stock worth $1,421,903 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

