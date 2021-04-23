Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,515.36

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,515.36 ($32.86) and traded as high as GBX 3,104.50 ($40.56). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,094 ($40.42), with a volume of 2,461,312 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,467.86 ($32.24).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market cap of £42.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,955.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,515.36.
In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Insiders have acquired 519 shares of company stock worth $1,421,903 in the last ninety days.
Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
