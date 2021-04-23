Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,510.71 ($32.80).

LON AAL traded up GBX 37 ($0.48) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,131 ($40.91). 1,784,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,955.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,515.36. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a one year high of GBX 3,236 ($42.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £42.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 519 shares of company stock worth $1,421,903.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

