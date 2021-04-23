Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Emily Gottschalk Acquires 10,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00.
ANIX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 460,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.09.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.
