Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Emily Gottschalk Acquires 10,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00.

ANIX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 460,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

