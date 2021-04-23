Anoncoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Anoncoin has a market cap of $112,120.72 and approximately $10.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

