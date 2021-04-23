Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stake Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 123.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 84,511 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 325,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $8.96 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

