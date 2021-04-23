Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 3.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $41,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.48.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.48. 18,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.45 and its 200 day moving average is $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

