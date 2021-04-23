Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Tops $37.96 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004040 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $37.96 million and $1.03 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00062437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00268491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,509.06 or 1.00190374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00643184 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01024050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.