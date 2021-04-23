AON (AON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect AON to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $231.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.