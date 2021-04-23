Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AON were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after acquiring an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.35. 10,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,603. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $240.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average of $214.48.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

