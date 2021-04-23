APA Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in APA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in APA by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in APA by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

