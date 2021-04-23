APIX (APIX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $328,262.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. APIX has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $328,262.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00092373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00665110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.47 or 0.08091666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050250 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.