apM Coin Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $390,774.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00669998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.77 or 0.08191890 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

