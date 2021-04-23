Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

