Apollon (XAP) Market Cap Tops $15,197.95

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Apollon has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $15,197.95 and $8.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Apollon Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

