AppCoins Market Capitalization Achieves $48.90 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $48.90 million and $6.13 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00018717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00670289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.17 or 0.08120651 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

