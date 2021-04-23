AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.14. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $147.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.17.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after buying an additional 286,659 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AppFolio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,957,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,493,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

