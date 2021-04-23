Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

