Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

