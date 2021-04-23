Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

AAPL stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.72 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

