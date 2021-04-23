Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 3,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,932.96.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.