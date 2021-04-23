Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 3.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $134.58. 253,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,641,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. ICAP upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.