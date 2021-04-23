APY.Finance (APY) Hits One Day Volume of $2.57 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $36.41 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00269280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00648462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,894.06 or 1.00322845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.27 or 0.01035408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

