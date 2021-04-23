APYSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.52 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003523 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004043 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.79 or 1.00178781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00641597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.60 or 0.01020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

