Arcblock Market Cap Achieves $20.10 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $20.10 million and $16.73 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00671035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07843545 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

