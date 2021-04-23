ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.53

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 198344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 215,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 118,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

