Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.11% of Arch Resources worth $34,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.