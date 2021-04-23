Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARCH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,648. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $727.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

