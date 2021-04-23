Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.1% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

