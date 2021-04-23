Archrock (AROC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.93 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Archrock has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

